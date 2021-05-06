Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $4.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.75 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.10.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $112.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $112.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

