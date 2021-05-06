JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of JELD-WEN in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

JELD has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.08.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in JELD-WEN by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 28,862 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in JELD-WEN by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth about $632,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in JELD-WEN by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in JELD-WEN by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,053,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,161,000 after purchasing an additional 266,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $40,296.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

