JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for JELD-WEN in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.08.

NYSE:JELD opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average of $26.52. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $31.47.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $40,296.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,838,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at $704,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 1,021.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 102,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.