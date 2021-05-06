JJJ Advisors Inc. Acquires 159 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG opened at $76.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.87. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $77.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.52 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 33.13%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Johnson Rice reiterated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.69.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

