JJJ Advisors Inc. Acquires 71 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 122.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Illumina by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,338,863,000 after buying an additional 2,109,182 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $573,541,000. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $43,794,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 558,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $206,668,000 after purchasing an additional 347,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.89.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,077,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,564,046. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $378.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 87.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.33. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

