JJJ Advisors Inc. Acquires 82 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 174.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $203.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.35, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $150.97 and a 52-week high of $233.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.70.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $1.0445 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RACE shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, March 5th. HSBC lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.43.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

