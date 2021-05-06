JJJ Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Globant by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.89.

Shares of GLOB opened at $216.01 on Thursday. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $102.05 and a 52 week high of $244.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.44 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $232.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

