JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $42,000 Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 69.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 41.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

FHI stock opened at $31.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average of $28.73. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. Equities analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.15%.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 10,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $309,424.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 317,429 shares in the company, valued at $9,538,741.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $153,350.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,074. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,607 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

