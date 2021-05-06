JJJ Advisors Inc. Purchases 103 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,269,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,607,000 after buying an additional 120,130 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,021,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,478,000 after acquiring an additional 232,816 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 569,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,318,000 after purchasing an additional 31,953 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 437,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,817,000 after purchasing an additional 39,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.5% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 424,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,460,000 after purchasing an additional 18,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.78.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $157.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

