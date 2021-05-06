JJJ Advisors Inc. Purchases 105 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD opened at $113.01 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.12 and a twelve month high of $116.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.98. The company has a market cap of $83.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

