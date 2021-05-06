JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.75 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “JMP GROUP INC. is a full-service investment banking and asset management firm that provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients and alternative asset management products to institutional and high-net-worth investors. JMP Group operates through two subsidiaries, JMP Securities and JMP Asset Management. The company focuses its resources on small and middle-market growth companies and the institutions that invest in them. They approach their work with the idea that expertise, intellectual capital and relationships can never be commoditized. “

Separately, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $7.50 target price (up previously from $3.50) on shares of JMP Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of JMP Group stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.48. JMP Group has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $8.99.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.16. JMP Group had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. On average, analysts predict that JMP Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc bought 13,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $82,863.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 58,846 shares of company stock worth $357,459. 58.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JMP Group stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 92,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.47% of JMP Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

