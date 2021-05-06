JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.24

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.24 and last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 15916 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JOAN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84.

In other news, SVP Robert Will acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 5,263,834 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $58,954,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 124,550 shares of company stock worth $1,464,168.

JOANN Company Profile (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

