JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.24

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.24 and last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 15916 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JOAN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84.
JOANN Company Profile (NASDAQ:JOAN)
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
