John F. Crowley Sells 7,500 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $77,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 884,730 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. The firm had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOLD. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

