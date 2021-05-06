John Laing Group (LON:JLG) Hits New 12-Month High at $387.00

John Laing Group plc (LON:JLG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 387 ($5.06) and last traded at GBX 357.81 ($4.67), with a volume of 8922456 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 317.60 ($4.15).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of John Laing Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get John Laing Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 311.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 314.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a GBX 7.82 ($0.10) dividend. This is a boost from John Laing Group’s previous dividend of $1.88. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. John Laing Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.41%.

About John Laing Group (LON:JLG)

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for John Laing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Laing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.