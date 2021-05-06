Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Campion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $1,369,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $167.07 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $439.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

