Jonathan Oringer Sells 67,975 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 67,975 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $6,028,702.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,327,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,007,460.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,634 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $946,851.36.

On Monday, April 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 26,206 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $2,454,453.96.

On Thursday, April 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 32,339 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,919,241.53.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 27,116 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $2,340,924.28.

On Monday, March 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 28,459 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $2,531,712.64.

SSTK opened at $85.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.58 and a 200-day moving average of $77.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.27, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $104.57.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.51%.

SSTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 628.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

