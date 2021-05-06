JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Artemis Investment Management LLP’s 10th Largest Position

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,449 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.4% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $148,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 41,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,556,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,061,000 after purchasing an additional 355,911 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $87,086,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM opened at $157.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.26 and its 200-day moving average is $134.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $82.40 and a 52-week high of $161.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

