JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 43,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,560,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 58,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,436,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 25,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 25,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JPM opened at $157.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.08. The company has a market capitalization of $477.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $82.40 and a twelve month high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

