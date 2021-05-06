JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JRONY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS JRONY opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $38.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.5013 per share. This represents a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.30%.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

