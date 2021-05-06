JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 48,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 116.8% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 298.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 30,974 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.73. 1,487,209 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.