Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 12.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JNPR. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.67.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $1,502,539.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,206,946.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,036 shares of company stock worth $3,252,591 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 330.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 68.4% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth $94,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

