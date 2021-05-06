JustInvest LLC Has $793,000 Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEL opened at $134.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.09, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.47 and its 200-day moving average is $122.89. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $66.61 and a 1-year high of $138.25.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

