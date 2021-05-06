JustInvest LLC Purchases 4,967 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

JustInvest LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.06.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 2,168,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $80,768,048.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $2,071,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 356,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,789,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,371,793 shares of company stock worth $88,773,437 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGM opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

