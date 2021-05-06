JustInvest LLC Sells 2,460 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

JustInvest LLC lowered its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,559,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Infosys by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778,782 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $48,793,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Infosys by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,141,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $18.29 on Thursday. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $19.56. The stock has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.15.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Investec downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.97.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

