JustInvest LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

JustInvest LLC cut its stake in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Prudential during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Prudential during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 1.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PUK opened at $42.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. Prudential plc has a 12 month low of $23.99 and a 12 month high of $43.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.07.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1073 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Prudential’s payout ratio is 12.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HSBC raised shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America lowered Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

