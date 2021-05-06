Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $32.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. On average, analysts expect Kandi Technologies Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNDI traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.29. 39,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,146,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.80 million, a P/E ratio of -43.58 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Kandi Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products, as well as electric scooters and electric self-balancing scooters.

