KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on KAR. Truist cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim lowered KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $16.72. 3,206,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.95. KAR Auction Services has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 369,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 19,989 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 14.8% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 415,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 53,665 shares during the period.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

