KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) released its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

NYSE KAR traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.39. 107,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,914. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.95. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.