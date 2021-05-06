Kava.io Price Up 22.4% Over Last Week (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. During the last week, Kava.io has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.13 or 0.00010980 BTC on exchanges. Kava.io has a market cap of $430.27 million and approximately $100.98 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00064076 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.60 or 0.00343097 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000682 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00009253 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00031237 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 122,250,757 coins and its circulating supply is 70,172,142 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

