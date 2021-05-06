KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.19

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.19 and last traded at $51.01, with a volume of 1456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.79.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $207,000. 5.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB)
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.
