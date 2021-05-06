KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.19

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.19 and last traded at $51.01, with a volume of 1456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $207,000. 5.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

