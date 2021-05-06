KBC Group NV Buys 2,310 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BWA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $742,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $100,344,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $76,912,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,369,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,934,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 870,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWA opened at $51.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average of $42.53. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

