KBC Group NV Buys 649 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,256 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on THO shares. Truist lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.13.

In other news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total transaction of $619,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,942,261.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

THO stock opened at $145.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 2.42. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.43 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.09.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

