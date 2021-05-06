KBC Group NV Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87,306 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,911,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,279,000 after buying an additional 1,727,567 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth about $34,999,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,216,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,188,000 after purchasing an additional 672,630 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,351,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,855,000 after purchasing an additional 479,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,755,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,883,000 after purchasing an additional 380,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

EQC opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.64. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.23.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 604.59%. The company had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

