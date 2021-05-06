KBC Group NV Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,359 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Iron Mountain by 21.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Iron Mountain by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $226,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $2,246,671.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,671.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $40,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,253. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $38.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.11. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $41.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

