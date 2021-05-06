KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Short Interest Up 20.8% in April

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,700 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the March 31st total of 181,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 198.8 days.

KBC Group stock opened at $80.83 on Thursday. KBC Group has a 52 week low of $42.92 and a 52 week high of $80.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.48.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

