KBC Group NV Purchases 1,833 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNF. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $217,895.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,902,379.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $110,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,979.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNF opened at $219.74 on Thursday. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $145.96 and a 12-month high of $258.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.03.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

