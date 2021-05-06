KBC Group NV Purchases 3,605 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,843 shares of the LED producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cree were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cree by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Cree by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,065 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Cree by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cree by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cree by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cree alerts:

In other news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of Cree stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CREE opened at $94.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Cree, Inc. has a one year low of $40.43 and a one year high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CREE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cree has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.