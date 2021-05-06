KBC Group NV Sells 1,417 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in Copart by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 17,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Copart by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Copart by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,618,000 after acquiring an additional 494,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Copart by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 146,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart stock opened at $122.61 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.69 and a 1-year high of $130.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.06.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $235,717.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949 over the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CPRT. Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.