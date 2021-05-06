Kelly Services (KELYB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

NASDAQ KELYB opened at $27.09 on Thursday. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $90.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.82.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

