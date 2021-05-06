Kemper Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Kemper has increased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of KMPR traded up $1.58 on Thursday, hitting $79.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,974. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $54.41 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kemper will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George N. Cochran acquired 500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,236. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

KMPR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

