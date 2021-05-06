Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €13.50 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.70 ($13.76) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €11.02 ($12.96).

ENI stock opened at €10.31 ($12.13) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of €8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.56. ENI has a 52 week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 52 week high of €10.62 ($12.49).

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

