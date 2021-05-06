Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Julius Knowles Sells 44,816 Shares of Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Julius Knowles sold 44,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total transaction of $2,576,023.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Julius Knowles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Julius Knowles sold 27,151 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $1,630,960.57.

On Thursday, April 1st, Julius Knowles sold 11,202 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total transaction of $659,685.78.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Julius Knowles sold 12,327 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $707,076.72.

On Monday, March 1st, Julius Knowles sold 12,979 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $818,845.11.

On Thursday, February 18th, Julius Knowles sold 28,617 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $1,741,916.79.

On Thursday, February 11th, Julius Knowles sold 11,561 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $749,384.02.

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $54.40 on Thursday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.78.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,453,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,590,000 after acquiring an additional 544,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

