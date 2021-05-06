Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for hematological and musculoskeletal disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KER-050, KER-047and KER-012 which are in clinical stage. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LEXINGTON, MA. “

KROS opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.69 and a 200 day moving average of $64.78. Keros Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $88.80.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $59,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 11,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $749,384.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,653 shares of company stock valued at $9,008,663 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KROS. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 886.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

