Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Position Boosted by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 85.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,383 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,176,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940,708 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,700,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,803 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 5,484,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,402 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $99,768,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,469,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $36.00 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.91 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 49.18%.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $118,996.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,235.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on KDP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

