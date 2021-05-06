Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 351,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,212 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $12,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KDP stock opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $118,996.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,235.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

