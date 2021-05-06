Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) PT Raised to $33.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average of $32.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 3,289 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $118,996.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,235.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KDP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,176,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,665,000 after buying an additional 6,940,708 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,700,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,803 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 5,484,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,402 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $99,768,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,469,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,073 shares in the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

