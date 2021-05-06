KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note issued on Sunday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $14.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $14.25. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s FY2022 earnings at $16.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PH. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.14.

Shares of PH opened at $315.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $140.01 and a twelve month high of $323.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $316.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 664.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 91,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,804,000 after acquiring an additional 79,375 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after purchasing an additional 21,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total transaction of $1,249,629.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,321.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,115,561 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

