KeyCorp Increases International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target to $50.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential downside of 17.68% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

Shares of International Paper stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.74. 7,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,038,982. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.76 and a 52-week high of $61.15.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of International Paper by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,990,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,829,931,000 after purchasing an additional 670,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,765,000 after buying an additional 470,238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,099,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in International Paper by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,256,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,201,000 after acquiring an additional 258,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

