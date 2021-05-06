KeyCorp Increases Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target to $55.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

SIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.42.

Shares of NYSE:SIX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.43. The stock had a trading volume of 22,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,158. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.76. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

