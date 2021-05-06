KeyCorp Lowers Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target to $115.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $124.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHGG. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.22.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $86.02 on Tuesday. Chegg has a 52-week low of $54.85 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.78 and a 200 day moving average of $88.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of -430.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $2,857,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,493,918.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $1,789,834.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,542,275.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 465,668 shares of company stock valued at $45,003,983. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

